Illuminights canceled Monday due to wind damage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism has canceled all Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail on Monday, December 26.

The notice says wind damage forced the closure. “Our staff have begun the process of repairs, and are working to hopefully open the Walk of Lights Trail on Tuesday, December 27,” said Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Alex North.

Tickets have been refunded.

There are still available time slots for the final operating days at Illuminights. To book your new registration, please visit https://www.roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.