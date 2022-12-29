60º

Local News

In the Kitchen: How to make Texas Roadhouse ribs

Texas Roadhouse joins us to make their legendary ribs

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Features, Food, In the Kitchen, Recipes

ROANOKE, Va. – Texas Roadhouse joins us in the kitchen to show us how to make the restaurant’s legendary ribs.

We start off with a dry rub, and, well, the rest is history. Watch the video above to see how you can make the savory ribs yourself!

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter