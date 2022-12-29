Residents displaced after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home will be displaced until their home is repaired from a fire, according to the Danville Fire Department.

We’re told the department responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Circle for the report of a house fire on Wednesday.

Crews said when they arrived, they found a fire in the front yard, as well as the home full of smoke.

Captain Tom Collins said when crews were able to make their way into the home, they found “a moderate amount” of fire in the kitchen.

The responding units were able to contain the fire in the kitchen before putting it out, according to Collins.

Luckily, all occupants and pets were able to escape the home safely, authorities said.

Crews say the home has extensive fire and smoke damage, and the occupants will be displaced until repairs can be made. There is no word on the damage estimate yet.