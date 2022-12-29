Three hurt after structure fire in Northeast Roanoke

A structure fire left an estimated $2,000,000 in damages to Bimbo Bakeries Wednesday night. (Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department Facebook)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire at Bimbo Bakeries in Roanoke Wednesday night.

Officials say around 8 p.m., crews arrived at the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE, found heavy smoke and located a fire in the facility’s freezer, where it was contained and extinguished.

Three civilians were evacuated on-site for minor injuries, and no injuries to Fire-EMS were reported, officials said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire was the ignition of combustible materials from welding nearby and deemed it accidental.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be at $2 million.