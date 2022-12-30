Mega Millions jackpot drawing for estimated $685M to be held Dec. 30

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $685 million ahead of Friday’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.
Check back to this page at 11 p.m. to see the winning Mega Millions numbers for the Dec. 30 drawing.
