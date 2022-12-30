Rockbridge County man wins $100,000 lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A Rockbridge County man got lucky after scratching off a winning Crossword Connect 5X lottery ticket.

Peter Louquet of Fairfield bought scratchers for himself and for others, but found himself winning $100,000 on one of his tickets.

“This was almost in the batch I was going to give as Christmas presents!” Louquet later told Lottery officials.

Louquet, who works as a gardener, said he plans to save his winnings to go towards retirement, and maybe have some work done on his house.

The Crossword Connect 5X ticket was purchased at Virate, Inc. located at 218 Sterrett Road in Fairfield.

Crossword Connect features prizes ranging from $5 up to the $100,000 top prize. This is the second top prize claimed, which means four more remain unclaimed.

Virginia Lottery officials say the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000.

The Virginia Lottery’s profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Rockbridge County, more than $1.5 million in Lottery funds were provided to K-12 education in the last fiscal year.