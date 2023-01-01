Danville Police investigating murder-suicide following welfare check

Danville police find vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run, search for suspect continues

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police say they are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday night after responding to a home on Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well being check.

Police say they forced their way into the home.

Inside they say they found one female victim with a gunshot wound and a male suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was identified as Cheyna Nicole Haberer.

The man was identified as Jamison Enrique Braxon-Sears.

Investigators say both Braxon-Sears and Haberer lived together in the home.

Police say at this time, they have no reason to believe there are any other suspects.