Live in Lynchburg? Here’s when your Christmas tree can be collected for trash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Presents have been ripped open and you may be thinking it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree. If you live in the Hill City, here’s how.
You can put your undecorated Christmas tree on the curb for collection during your scheduled week:
|If your trash day is on...
|Put your tree out...
|Monday
|Jan. 2-6
|Tuesday
|Jan. 9-13
|Wednesday
|Jan. 16-20
|Thursday
|Jan. 23-27
Trees should be out no later than 7 a.m. on the Monday of the scheduled collection week.
You can also drop off your undecorated tree at any time at one of these locations through Jan. 31:
- City drop-off recycling centers (except Village Court Shopping Center & Kroger – Timberlake)
- Miller Park (left side of the parking lot entering from Park Avenue)
- Riverside Park (back of tennis court parking lot)
- Peaks View Park (from Wiggington Road, the grassy area between the parking lot and restrooms)