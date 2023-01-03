Live in Lynchburg? Here’s when your Christmas tree can be collected for trash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Presents have been ripped open and you may be thinking it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree. If you live in the Hill City, here’s how.

You can put your undecorated Christmas tree on the curb for collection during your scheduled week:

If your trash day is on... Put your tree out... Monday Jan. 2-6 Tuesday Jan. 9-13 Wednesday Jan. 16-20 Thursday Jan. 23-27

Trees should be out no later than 7 a.m. on the Monday of the scheduled collection week.

You can also drop off your undecorated tree at any time at one of these locations through Jan. 31: