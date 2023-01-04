‘It’s a game changer’: Pulaski gets funds for housing program

PULASKI, Va. – A program in Pulaski is helping to attract people to the area and find a place to call home.

The Acquire, Renovate, and Sell program through the state’s Department of Housing has been in the works for about a year.

Diana Roark enjoys her work managing Tom’s Drive-In. She has lived in the area for nearly two decades and said she’s seen change.

“Seems like trying to bring in new businesses, I think it’s a good idea that they bring in some businesses,” Roark said.

Other changes include transforming Main Street and a new mountain bike park.

Now the town can also add new housing.

“I think they’re trying to do better as far as nicer housing,” Roark said.

The state funds the ARS program. The town gets funding to buy housing that is old or worn, then they get contractors to spruce them up and sell them at market value.

“We finally built our first house, and we’re hoping to build a few more,” Caroline Smith, the Town Planner, said.

Smith said the idea is to bring more people to Pulaski to call home.

“It’s so great to see a house finally being built, to see tangible things we are doing in the town to better the area and to live in Pulaski,” Smith said.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is complete, with another in the works next door.

Seeing a change in the town puts a smile on the mayor’s face.

“It’s a game changer to have all this stuff happening, it’s time for us to have stuff happening and we’re ready for it,” Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said.

The listed price for the home is $235,000.