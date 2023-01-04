63º

Judge rules Del. Williams not guilty after Del. Marie March files charges

March accused Williams of slamming into her last September after a GOP event

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A judge has ruled that Del. Wren Williams is not guilty of assaulting Del. Marie March after an incident last September.

As we reported, March accused Williams of slamming into her when he left the GOP event. Williams said he merely bumped into her and immediately turned to apologize.

On Wednesday, the judge heard nearly two and a half hours of testimony and ruled that Williams was not guilty before dismissing the case.

“I’m just excited that this is behind us now - that the court found me not guilty - this was a political hit job from day one so we’re looking forward to my newborn son. I’m looking forward to the work in session ... continuing to come back afterward - represent the district to secure their reelection vote,” Williams said.

10 News reached out to Del. Marie March for comment but she has not responded.

