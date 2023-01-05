T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location

T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials.

We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all T.C. Miller students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, according to LCS.

School leaders said classes will be held in classrooms on the first and second floors of the building.

Transportation routes and times will remain the same, officials said. Pick-up and drop-off will now be located at West Lynchburg Baptist Church.

School meals will also be provided as normal and the school can be reached at its regular phone number, according to LCS.

R.S. Payne Elementary also saw damage from the freezing temperatures, but officials said, pending final repairs, those students should return to school in-person beginning on Monday, Jan. 9.

Leaders said both schools’ students were attending school remotely during the first week back from winter break due to the repairs.