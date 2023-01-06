Honoring a fallen hero, Roanoker cookbook signing and more news happening today

Good morning!

A memorial service for Big Island Firefighter Mel Nowlin will be held this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Nowlin’s body was found in a pond on his property last week. He was a member of the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company since 2010. The service will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bedford County.

Pick up a copy or bring your own Roanoker Restaurant-inspired cookbook to Salem today to get it signed. It’s happening today at Now Then and Again on Apperson Drive from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The restaurant’s former owner, Butch Craft, and her daughter-in-law co-authored the cookbook entitled “81 Years of Food and Family.” As of this week, Craft says the cookbook has sold more than 2,700 copies.

Gordon Smith, the son of Tuskegee Airman, Luther Smith, will speak at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture tonight at 5:30 p.m.. After his father’s death in 2009, Gordon has traveled all over the country talking to people about the Tuskegee Airmen. Gordon shares some of his father’s firsthand accounts, including the details that books and movies may have left out. Admission to the talk is free for students with an ID. For all others, there’s a suggested donation of $25.

