Honoring a fallen hero, Roanoker cookbook signing and more news happening today

Gordon Smith, the son of Tuskegee Airman, Luther Smith, will speak at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture tonight at 5:30 p.m.. After his father’s death in 2009, Gordon has traveled all over the country talking to people about the Tuskegee Airmen. Gordon shares some of his father’s firsthand accounts, including the details that books and movies may have left out. Admission to the talk is free for students with an ID. For all others, there’s a suggested donation of $25.