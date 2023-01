(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $940 million ahead of Friday’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The hefty jackpot is currently the sixth largest one in U.S. Lottery history, and you can buy tickets until 10:45 p.m. for your chance to win, officials said.

Once the drawing takes place, you can find the winning numbers here.