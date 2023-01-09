Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday.

The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date.

Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project.

“That kind of all speaks towards us trying to put forth a project that has a kind of density to address the housing concerns that our community currently faces,” Cyrus said.

The proposed plan includes 16, four-story buildings, as well as 5.6 acres for commercial use. It also includes 768 apartments and two pools, as we reported.

“They’re a little bit unique from what we see in this area in that they’re all interior corridor access which means that there are no exterior breezeways,” Cyrus said. “They’re four stories tall instead of three stories.”

TPB Enterprises faced opposition when the project was first introduced due to its size as well as traffic concerns.

Ben Crews is working on the project and tried to put those concerns to rest.

“Most importantly we started with a traffic impact analysis that was submitted to the city before we were even involved with the project,” Crews said. “Because we wanted to make sure as part of this project the traffic was resolved before we filed. And that’s something we’ve worked very very hard on.”

There was no strong opposition at the meeting, only suggestions in terms of sustainable materials as well as pedestrian bike lanes.

The planning commission was pleased with the design plans they saw and voted to push forward.

“I am very impressed with what you all have put together here both with what your plan is, the amount of time you’ve spent putting this plan together, Ben Crew’s work in showing it all,” commission member Frank Martin said. “I think the whole thing is just exceptional, not to mention the fact that it’s much needed for our community.”

The proposal will go in front of the city council for approval in the coming months.