43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.

Police said the bus involved was bus number 31.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old, was injured in the incident and airlifted, according to DPD.

No charges are currently being filed, police said, and no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Danville Police said the investigation is ongoing.

