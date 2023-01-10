Consumer Reports: Deals to look out for in January

If you feel like some of your 2023 resolutions have already started to go by the wayside, don’t fret just yet!

We’re working for you to take a look at the best products to buy this month that will help you reach your goals, and won’t wallop your wallet.

From big items like treadmills and ellipticals to smaller ones like smartwatches and fitness trackers, Consumer Reports said January is a great time to find savings on things that will help jumpstart the new year right.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s best time to buy.

“Because January follows two months of heavy holiday sales, discounts tend to be a bit sparser overall. However, we typically see deals on health, fitness, and other resolution-related products,” Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports said.

Make an investment for your cardio with a new treadmill.

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is as low as $1,699 at Best Buy.

CR said the foldable treadmill scores excellent in its ergonomics tests for belt size, foot-rail, and handgrip design.

If you prefer a lower-impact home workout, CR found this Schwinn Elliptical for as low as $899 on Amazon.

The low-cost elliptical includes heart-rate programs that adjust exercise intensity based on a target heart rate.

Next, if you need some help keeping yourself accountable, a new fitness tracker might help.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is as low as $99 on Amazon and at Walmart.

This watch-based fitness tracker has real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and calories burned.

For even more features, CR said to step up to a smartwatch. An Apple Watch SE is as low as $199 at Walmart.

CR said opting for an older model like this one is a great way to get an Apple Watch for less.

Finally, track your progress all year long with a new digital scale.

A bathroom scale from Withings is as low as $47.96 on Amazon. It measures in point-1-pound increments and has Bluetooth connectivity to tracking apps.

CR said to look out for more sales around Martin Luther King Junior Day weekend, especially when it comes to bigger purchases, such as mattresses and large appliances.