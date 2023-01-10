Old Crow Medicine Show headed to the Berglund Center

Grab your boots because Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to the Star City.

The Grammy-winning string band is slated to perform at the Berglund Center on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 and can be purchased by clicking here, calling 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or by visiting the Berglund Center Box Office.

Old Crow Medicine Show, which is based out of Nashville, has been recording music for more than 20 years.

Throughout the years, the country music band has seen much success such as being indicted as members of the Grand Ole Opry and winning the following two Grammy Awards: