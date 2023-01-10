Showing love for local vets with ‘Valentines for Vets’ program in Bedford

Showing local support for those who served – that's the goal of the Valentines for Vets program.

BEDFORD, Va. – Showing some love and support for those who serve or have served – that’s the goal of the annual “Valentines for Vets” program at Bedford Public Libraries.

The program kicked off on Monday and will run through Feb. 8.

All six library branches will have supplies to make a Valentine’s Day card on-site or at home, but you can also create your own and drop them off at the library.

This year, there will also be a table at the D-Day Memorial Visitor’s Center.

The Valentines will be delivered to the Salem VA Medical Center and other local veterans centers.

