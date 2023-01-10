Virginia NAACP releases 2023 legislative agenda

The NAACP released its legislative agenda for 2023 on Monday.

They discussed both legislation they planned to support and oppose in the state.

Key focuses include youth mental health access, public school funding, and gun safety. The largest point of interest for the group is education.

Late last year, the Virginia Department of Education worked to restructure school standards for history.

The NAACP said they plan to protect the teaching of true black history.

“With standards determined by a diverse group of education, civil rights, and community leaders we will defend the teaching of America’s true history including black history, and reject all attempts to remove curriculum due to community pressure,” Virginia NAACP 2023 Legislative Coordinator Tyee Mallory said.

Other legislative items the NAACP will work for include voting rights and workforce, labor, and economic empowerment.