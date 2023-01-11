City of Martinsville votes to end reversion process

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A years-long process has finally come to an end.

For years, Martinsville and Henry County had been working to reach an agreement to revert the City of Martinsville back to a town, as we reported.

In April of 2022, the city of Martinsville took the reversion fight to the Virginia Supreme Court.

On Tuesday night, Martinsville City Council members adopted a resolution to terminate proceedings regarding the reversion of Martinsville to town status, according to city officials.

City Council members voted to terminate the reversion with a 3-2 vote, according to city officials.

