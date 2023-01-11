Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores.

On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke.

Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes new, fresh products, food cases, and flooring in both locations.

While making their stop, Kroger leaders also presented checks worth $1,500 to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Feeding Southwest Virginia.