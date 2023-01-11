No one hurt after structure fire in Lynchburg

No injuries were reported after a fire on Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg, officials say. (Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in Lynchburg just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, where they say heavy flames were coming from the second floor of the two-story, wood-frame building.

Officials say firefighters began an exterior attack and then conducted a primary search of the home, and it was determined that no one was inside the home.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes and crews remained on the scene for about two hours, according to firefighters.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and the Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.