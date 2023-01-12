52º

Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg

The store is set to join other new businesses in Christiansburg Marketplace

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores.

They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel.

This is just one of many new projects for Christiansburg Marketplace, which opened several new businesses over the last year and a half including Earth Fare, Mission BBQ, and more.

“It just shows with the growth of our populations and the interest that our people have with getting out and getting about and doing things on the outside,” Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said. “I think it shows a lot that we’re saying, ‘Come to Christiansburg, we can take care of you.’”

Another upcoming project for the Marketplace includes independent living residences and a hotel.

