Portion of Green Ridge Road in Northwest Roanoke closed as crews respond to house fire

Authorities say the home is a total loss

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Drivers should avoid Green Ridge Road in Northwest Roanoke if they can. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers should avoid Green Ridge Road at Cove Road in Northwest Roanoke if they can due to a house fire Thursday morning.

At this time, the road is closed and won’t be open for another hour or so, Roanoke Fire-EMS says.

We’re told the home was destroyed in the fire, leaving two people displaced. They are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

While both residents were able to make it out of the fire, a pet, unfortunately, did not make it, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback.

The fire has been ruled accidental in nature, but the fire marshal is still working to confirm an exact cause.

We have a reporter at the scene and will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

