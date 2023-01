A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville is set to take place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive.

The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.

