Danville’s White Mill project awarded $5 million grant

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville received a $5 million grant to help with the revitalization of the White Mill.

The project was selected by Governor Glenn Youngkin to receive money from the Commonwealth’s Industrial Revitalization Funds.

The former textile mill has been vacant for over a decade. It will soon be converted into commercial space with 15 apartments, plus a future addition of a riverfront park with white water rafting.

“It’s such a huge building sitting right on our river, and it’s beautiful. And to see it back into productive use again is going to mean a lot for our community,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

The White Mill project is only one of 20 revitalization projects across the Commonwealth that received grants from the governor.