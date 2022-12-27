Gov. Youngkin announces millions for several industrial revitalization projects in Virginia

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters as he attends a campaign rally on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Westchester, N.Y. One year after Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million will be invested into several industrial revitalization projects across the state on Tuesday.

Several areas in our region will be recipients of the funding, including the City of Danville, South Boston, Galax, Buena Vista, Pulaski, and Botetourt County, officials said.

More than 600 jobs will be created because of all of the projects, Youngkin’s office said.

Below, you can find a full list of the projects in our region that will receive funds, along with a breakdown of the expected impact, according to the Governor’s office.

White Mill Redevelopment is set to receive $5,000,000 The first phase will generate over $34 million in capital investment and will create over 100 new jobs.

John Randolph Hotel Redevelopment is set to receive $3,000,000 The project anticipates the creation of 22 full-time and 20 part-time jobs.

Project Light Peer Recovery Center is set to receive $1,000,000 This project anticipates the creation of at least 10 new jobs, with the potential for many more.

Valley Innovation Center is set to receive $985,000 This phase of the project estimates the creation of 13 new jobs.

Project Growler is set to receive $750,000 This project will create three to five full-time jobs and several part-time jobs.

Factory Flats Revitalization is set to receive $450,000 The brewery alone anticipates the creation of 10 new jobs, in addition to the generation of new local and state tax revenue.



You can learn more and find more details on the projects here.