One dead, one hospitalized following vehicle crash in Southwest Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Brandon Ave in Southwest Roanoke due to a major crash.

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a major crash in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash that happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave.

The Roanoke Police Department stated that an adult male was traveling east when he lost control and crashed into another that was headed west.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the driver that lost control dead at the scene, and the adult male in the second vehicle involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Roanoke Police.

Police have cleared the scene of the crash and the road is now open to traffic.

RPD says this remains an ongoing fatality investigation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Brandon Ave in Southwest Roanoke due to a major crash.

As of 7:50 a.m., both lanes are closed from Deyerle Road SW to the city line as police work to clear the scene and investigate.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops