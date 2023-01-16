Roanoke kitchen fire leaves $10k in damages, resident displaced

A Roanoke resident and their pet are displaced after a kitchen fire on Monday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews said they responded to the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW for the report of a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. Monday.

We’re told that when they got to the scene, the fire was already put out, and no one was hurt.

Authorities said that the resident, along with their pet, are both displaced because of the fire.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking, according to fire crews.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the damage estimate is around $10,000.