Blacksburg man wins $100,000 lottery prize

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg man who likes to help others won $100,000 in a Virginia Lottery raffle on Jan. 1.

Nicolas Houssini, who is an Uber driver, became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Houssini told Lottery officials he hopes to use at least part of his winnings to help feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” he said. “I want to give back!”

Houssini bought the ticket at 7-Eleven at 1350 North Main Street in Blacksburg. The other six winning tickets were bought in Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian, Portsmouth, and Woodstock.

Five $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Burke, Danville, Henrico, Midlothian, and Woodbridge. An additional 1,000 tickets won $500.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Montgomery County received more than $5.8 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year.