Man wanted for Minnesota homicide arrested in Forest

FOREST, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Minnesota was arrested in Forest, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota contacted them about Benjamin Richardson III, who was wanted out of their jurisdiction in connection with a murder.

BPPD told Bedford authorities that Richardson could be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.

After Richardson’s location was confirmed, several authorities conducted a search of the residence, then took him into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told that several firearms, ammunition, and data-storing devices were seized as a result of the search.

Authorities said Richardson was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is currently awaiting extradition to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, Vice Unit, and Tactical Response Team worked together to bring Richardson into custody, Sheriff Mike Miller said.