HomeGoods now open at River Ridge in Lynchburg

The closest HomeGoods to Lynchburg was previously in Roanoke

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City can now visit HomeGoods at River Ridge.

A grand-opening ceremony was held for the home decor retailer Thursday morning, and during the ceremony, HomeGoods announced a $10,000 donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

This is the only HomeGoods in Lynchburg, and prior to the opening, residents would have to drive about an hour to Roanoke for the store.

“HomeGoods is a phenomenal addition to our growing family here at River Ridge,” said Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge. “We know that our customers will love the variety and exceptional offerings that the retailer provides.”

It’s located in the West End next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.