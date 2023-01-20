Ballad Brewing to host 2023 FunkFest in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Ballad Brewing is gearing up to host its 2023 ‘FunkFest,’ an annual event featuring beer, food, and live music.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ballad Brewing in Danville.

Live music will include Apple Butter Soul, a local jazz, soul, and funk band that will take the stage at 6 p.m.

Sweet treats will be provided by Ma’s Cakes bakery starting at 12 p.m., while supplies last. Ga-te Shoken food truck will provide a selection of Asian street food from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s crazy to think this is the fourth FunkFest that we’ve done,” said Business Manager, Austin Bunn. “It’s always such a fun event with a very creative and exclusive selection of sours from our brew team. Apple Butter Soul is one of the best bands to ever play in our taproom, and we look forward to welcoming them back this year. Our Head Brewer, Chris, is an avid vinyl collector and will pull from his funk collection for the day.”

This year’s FunkFest will feature 10 sour ales including exclusive releases, with the option of non-sour beers and non-alcoholic drinks.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is free to attend.

For a full list of this year’s line-up, visit Ballad Brewing’s website.