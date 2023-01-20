Martinsville City Public Schools restricts visitors at basketball game after fans rush the court

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Visitor restrictions are being put in place for Friday’s basketball game at Martinsville High School.

This comes after a fight broke out at Wednesday night’s game against Magna Vista which led to fans storming the court.

Martinsville’s Director of School Safety T.J. Slaughter tells 10 News the school and police department are investigating the incident.

“We are reviewing video footage from the incident from the gym as well as law enforcement body cam and any footage that we can find,” Slaughter said. “Those who came onto the court before the game was over with will be banned at future sporting events at Martinsville City Schools.”

Visitors at Friday night’s game against Mecklenburg will be restricted.

“It will be just the athletes and their parents and guardians, and same with the visiting team,” Slaughter said. “And of course, we will have high school staff here to monitor the game along with school resource officers and other officers working the game.”

The change announced by the district on Wednesday has mixed reviews from parents and students.

One parent who wished to remain anonymous told 10 News he supports the school’s decision.

“I mean I think that’s a great idea. I mean, if the students can’t come to the school and support their team without it resulting in violence then consequences need to be given,” the parent said.

As for whether this change will be in place for the rest of the season, school leaders said they’re still evaluating that decision.