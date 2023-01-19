Martinsville City Public Schools places restrictions on basketball game

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Public Schools has placed a restriction on the basketball game scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023 versus Mecklenburg.

According to MCPS, only student-athletes, the parents of student-athletes, game officials, and school officials will be permitted to attend the game.

More specifically, officials said that each basketball player will be allowed to have two parents or guardian spectators attend the game. Those spectators will buy tickets at the middle school before the game, and each player will be required to submit their spectators’ names to the athletic director by 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

In addition, school officials said the visitor team players will each be allowed to have two parents or guardian spectators attend, two tickets will be made available for purchase the day of the game, and their names will need to be submitted to the MCPS athletic director before the game.

We’re told school officials are determining whether the remainder of this season’s games will be restricted.

MCPS did not elaborate on the reason for the restriction. 10 News is working for you to learn more.