One hospitalized after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Around 3:25 a.m., crews say they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE.

Responding units found flames showing from the roof where one person was trapped, crews say.

Firefighters say they rescued the trapped person, evacuated four additional occupants, and got the fire under control within 30 minutes.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and four residents were displaced, according to fire crews.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and electrical.

Officials say damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be $30,000.