Two hospitalized after crash on US-460 ramp in Montgomery County

Two were hospitalized after being trapped in a vehicle following a crash in Montgomery County. (Credit: Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two were hospitalized after a crash on a US-460 ramp in Blacksburg early Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS.

Rescue crews said at around 2 a.m., they were called to the EB460 Bypass Ramp at South Main for a crash and entrapment.

Blacksburg Police Department officers witnessed the crash and alerted NRV 911 center that both individuals in the car were trapped, officials said.

Crews said fire and rescue arrived within five minutes and initiated patient care, while others began to stabilize the vehicle and remove the trapped individuals.

Fire-EMS said within 20 minutes, they were removed and taken to two local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.