40º

LIVE

Local News

Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat

The store was evacuated on Sunday night because of the threat, authorities say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wytheville, Crime, Charlottesville
Alan Rosenbaum (Credit: Wytheville Police Department) (WSLS)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according to police.

We’re told that Explosive Detection K9′s from the Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police Department responded to assist in clearing the scene. No devices were found during their search, and the Walmart was deemed safe by 11 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Wytheville PD said they have obtained two arrest warrants on Rosenbaum:

  • Felony: Communicate to Walmart threats to bomb or burn the building;
  • Misdemeanor: Threaten an illegal act over the telephone.

If you have information about this incident, you can reach the Wytheville Police Department at (276) 223-3300 or the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email