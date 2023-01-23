Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according to police.

We’re told that Explosive Detection K9′s from the Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police Department responded to assist in clearing the scene. No devices were found during their search, and the Walmart was deemed safe by 11 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Wytheville PD said they have obtained two arrest warrants on Rosenbaum:

Felony: Communicate to Walmart threats to bomb or burn the building;

Misdemeanor: Threaten an illegal act over the telephone.

If you have information about this incident, you can reach the Wytheville Police Department at (276) 223-3300 or the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.