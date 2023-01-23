No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire

Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said.

On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said.

They arrived to find billows of smoke coming from several buildings used for storage. Several vehicles, including a retired school bus, had also caught fire.

While the fire was marked under control quickly, it took several hours for firefighters to fully it put out, the fire department said.

Departments from Moneta, Stewartsville, Hardy, Shady Grove, Vinton and BCOFR, or Bedford County Fire and Rescue, all responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.