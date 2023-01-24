H&C Coffee Company donating percentage of sales to Roanoke’s Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. – Over these next few weeks, you can enjoy a cup of locally-made coffee while also supporting a Roanoke non-profit.

It’s part of H&C Coffee Company’s new initiative, Coffee for a Cause.

A portion of every coffee, hat or mug sold will go to support the Rescue Mission.

The company’s president, Brad Booth, says the goal is to raise $5,000 by the end of March.

“Business has been good, the community has been great to us. We just really wanted to take this chance, particularly in a post-COVID world to kind of give back to the community and do something that has a real impact on people’s lives,” said Booth.

For every pound of coffee sold, they will donate $1.

For every hat sold, they will donate $10 and every mug, $5.

Items must be bought either in-person or online for proceeds to support the Rescue Mission.