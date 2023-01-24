Texas Roadhouse coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Calling all foodies! Texas Roadhouse is coming to Danville.

McKenzie DelVisco, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, told 10 News that if there aren’t any delays, construction will begin in May of 2023.

The steakhouse restaurant will be located on a 7,831-square-foot site on Danville Mall property on Piedmont Drive, officials said.

Authorities are aiming to have construction complete by September or October.

“We are very excited about this location and believe the high traffic from Danville Mall will provide a great space for this new location to boom!” said DelVisco.