Covington man charged in connection with child sex crime

60-year-old Roger Crane was arrested on communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. (Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged in connection with having conversations of a sexual nature with an underage person, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after an investigation was conducted on Jan. 19, leading to the execution of a search warrant, authorities said.

60-year-old Roger Crane of Covington was charged with the following:

Use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Authorities say more charges are pending.

Crane was released on bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was led by the Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force, assisted by the I.C.A.C., Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Division of Police, VSP High Tech Crimes Division, and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.