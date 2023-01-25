Troutville dentist office fire leaves $50,000 in damages

Fire crews responded to a fire at a Troutville dentist office on Tuesday evening.

The fire at Dr. Scott Miller’s office started just before 5:30 p.m., according to Troutville Fire Chief Zach Beckner.

Beckner said crews were able to contain it quickly and no one was injured.

“No one was there, it was locked up for the day,” Beckner said. “So that’s why we did have to force entry into that front door to make our way to the fire. But the fire was really contained to the one kind of lab room.”

Beckner estimated the building suffered around $50,000 in damages. He said the fire was caused by an unattended heat source and is being ruled as accidental.