Troutville shooting victim released from hospital

The man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Troutville shooting victim is out of the hospital, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matthew Ward.

The shooting took place on Westview Road in Troutville on Jan. 12.

Deputies said they received a call from a woman claiming she shot her husband, and he was transported to LewisGale hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rhonda Hinkley was charged with the following: