Man hospitalized after shooting in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. – One man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who claimed she had shot her husband, authorities said.

When they got to the home on Westview Road in Troutville, they said they found a woman, now identified as Rhonda Hinkley, standing in the driveway with her hands in the air. They said they also found a man, Walter Hinkley, with a single gunshot wound lying in the gravel.

Authorities said Botetourt Fire and EMS responded to the scene to administer medical aid and transported the victim to Lewis-Gale Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There has been no update on his condition.

We’re told that Rhonda Hinkley was taken into custody and then transported to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.

She is now facing two charges, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

