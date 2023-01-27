Sen. Warner weighs in on the U.S. reaching its debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Virginia Senator Mark Warner is calling out Republicans over the debt ceiling.

He says if America gets even close to reaching the debt ceiling, we will see negative effects in the stock market.

Warner warns that raising the debt ceiling only allows America to meet its financial obligation, not borrow more.

Those financial obligations include social security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, tax refunds, and more.

“The notion that we would put the full faith and credit of the United States in jeopardy at this moment of economic uncertainty, with the rise of China, the Russia/ Ukraine war is beyond the pale,” Warner said.

Warner argues the same Republicans refusing to raise the debt ceiling now, raised it three times during Donald Trump’s presidency.