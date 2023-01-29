Charges pending after bomb threat made to Wytheville gas station, area deemed safe

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A 14-year-old from West Virginia is allegedly at the source of a bomb threat made to Go Mart gas station in Wytheville around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Authorities said explosive detection K9 searched the premises and no device was located. The business was deemed safe by 3 a.m.

Police said an investigation led to the 14-year-old in Beckley, West Virginia.

It was also found that the teen had made multiple bomb threats to other gas stations in the surrounding area, according to police.

Authorities said criminal charges are pending in each jurisdiction.