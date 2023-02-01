No injuries or impacts to production after fire at Volvo plant in Dublin

DUBLIN, Va. – All employees are safe and no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a small building not far from the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin, according to a Volvo Trucks spokesperson.

Officials say the fire happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a building separate from the main assembly plant.

We’re told by authorities that the plant’s internal fire brigade responded and all employees were evacuated.

The fire has been extinguished, and the brigade will continue to monitor the incident, officials say.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This 1.6-million-square-foot assembly plant is the largest in the world.