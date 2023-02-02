Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break.

Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre.

The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday. State Police say the two other students were identified as 17-year-old Christopher Doss and 11-year-old Jasiah Davis.

All were found dead in the river after a vehicle was swept away back in December.

Superintendent William Wells hopes the victims’ families and the school community can finally find closure.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families,” said Wells. “We’re here to support the families and friends of the students and we’ll do whatever we can to help them through this.”

The school has counselors available for students, teachers, and staff.