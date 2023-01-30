VSP: Body recovered from Nelson County river, one still missing

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Another body has been recovered from the Rockfish River in Nelson County after a vehicle was found submerged in late December, according to Virginia State Police.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers went back to the river to continue search efforts for two people believed to still be missing after a vehicle was swept away by the strong current, police said.

We’re told the divers recovered one of the two missing bodies around 8:15 a.m.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy, and positive identification, according to state police.

The divers continued to search for the rest of the day, but did not find anything more, authorities said. The search will resume later this week to find the last person.

Read more on the incident here.